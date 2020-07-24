Advertisement

County receives refrigerated units to store deceased COVID-19 patients

Refrigerated units can hold roughly 65 bodies
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Webb County has acquired extra space to store those who have passed away from the coronavirus.

According to County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Landin, there are currently 120 victims at the medical examiner’s office.

They are now working with a 53-foot refrigerator unit that can hold about 65 people and another that is already at capacity.

Landin says that they have also received a refrigerator vehicle from the state to use for COVID-19 patients which currently has about eight patients inside.

The unit and it does have a capacity of 30 if the shelves are put in place but there are no shelves at this moment so there’s only room for half that amount.

Landin says the high number of bodies at the medical examiner’s office is also coming from border crossers.

He says it is currently peak season for those trying to enter the country illegally.

Landin says with the extra units they have received, they have been able to return two refrigerator units to the city, which can now be loaned out to the hospitals upon request.

