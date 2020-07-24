Diocese of Laredo announces plans for virtual start to school year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the first day of school just a month away, we know about the guidelines that both our local school districts are taking but have not yet heard about how our private schools are starting the year.

While many private schools prepare for an in-person school year, the Diocese of Laredo is doing "Virtual only, " until further notice.

The Catholic schools of Laredo are starting classes on August 10.

On Friday they released their plan for the new school year.

Teachers will be providing instruction from their classrooms while students must log in from home at their designated times.

Core classes are set to take place in the mornings from Monday through Friday with elective courses taking place in the afternoons.

Chromebooks will be provided for students that need them.

After the first nine weeks, a review of the health crisis will be considered before offering in-person learning again.

During this virtual learning period---the Catholic Schools of Laredo are closed to the public, but they are open for visitation with staff based on appointments.

