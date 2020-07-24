Advertisement

Laredo named safest city with least auto thefts

Third year in a row where Laredo has been listed as the safest city
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is named one of the safest cities in the state that’s according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The NICB recently released its statistics for vehicle theft and Laredo ranks the least likely city to get your vehicle stolen in the Lone Star State.

Laredo was ranked number 291 in the nation for the spots vehicle theft report.

This marks the 3rd year in a row where Laredo has been listed as the safest city by this publication.

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force wants to thank the community for their help, with tips leading to multiple arrests concerning auto theft rings.

