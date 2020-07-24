Laredo Regional Food Bank hosting emergency food distribution event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local food bank is continuing its efforts to feed those in need during the pandemic by hosting an emergency food distribution event.

The event will take place on Friday, July 24th at Father McNaboe Park located at 201 78043 Zebu Ct.

The event will start at 9 a.m.; however, residents are asked to show up early to take advantage of the services while supplies last.

In order to receive services, you must present a valid photo ID, and wear a facemask.

