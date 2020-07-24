Advertisement

Laredo Regional Food Bank hosting emergency food distribution event

Event will take place at McNaboe Park at 9 a.m.
Laredo Regional Food Bank
Laredo Regional Food Bank(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local food bank is continuing its efforts to feed those in need during the pandemic by hosting an emergency food distribution event.

The event will take place on Friday, July 24th at Father McNaboe Park located at 201 78043 Zebu Ct.

The event will start at 9 a.m.; however, residents are asked to show up early to take advantage of the services while supplies last.

In order to receive services, you must present a valid photo ID, and wear a facemask.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

National

SBA Administrator Reflects on COVID-19 Relief Programs, Future for Small Businesses

Updated: 14 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator discusses COVID-19 relief options for small businesses

Updated: 14 hours ago

Local

Multiple vehicle accident reported in front of furniture store

Updated: 14 hours ago
A multiple-vehicle accident is reported in front of a home furniture store in central Laredo at around 5 p.m.

Latest News

Local

Health authority issues quarantine order for detention center

Updated: 15 hours ago
The City of Laredo Health Authority has issued a quarantine order for the Webb County Detention Center that is in effect from July 22nd through August 1st.

National

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivers floor speech in response to Red. Ted Yoho confrontation

Updated: 15 hours ago

National

SBA Administrator weighs in on latest COVID-19 relief talks

Updated: 15 hours ago

Local

Laredo Health Authority explains reason for delay in reported deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Although COVID-19 related deaths are on the rise in our area, Doctor Victor Trevino says there is a reason why so many deaths are being reported in a single day.

Local

Stand off reported at central Laredo home

Updated: 15 hours ago
Happening right now, Laredo Police are at the 900 block of Tilden where authorities say a person is having an emotional crisis.

Local

Laredo College preparing for all virtual Fall semester

Updated: 16 hours ago
|