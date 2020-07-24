LISD Board votes to start school year on August 24th

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Students, teachers, and staff over at LISD will start the school year exactly one month from now.

On Thursday, LISD Board members met to discuss their plans for the 2020-2021 school year and the board voted to start the year on August 24th.

They also discussed the survey sent out to parents and their findings.

Based on the survey, 88 percent of parents said they would want their children to continue the school year via remote instruction/distance learning while 12 percent of parents said they would prefer in-class instruction.

LISD Board members say they are also in need of teachers and are asking those interested to apply with the school district.

They also spoke about handling truancy for this upcoming school year.

