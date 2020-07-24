Local nursing homes remain under quarantine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Health Authority provided an update on the positive cases at local nursing homes.

At Regent Care, they remain under quarantine and are reporting two new deaths, making the toll of deaths attributed to their facility to 14.

At Retama South, one employee tested positive while no other residents have tested positive.

Over at the Laredo Nursing Rehab, they have 22 positives of which 11 are currently active cases and they have had two deaths.

Meanwhile, Retama West is currently under quarantine, with 17 active cases.

