Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo officials asking for plasma donations for COVID-19 patients

Health officials asking patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma
Nuevo Laredo Health officials asking for plasma donations
Nuevo Laredo Health officials asking for plasma donations(Julio Pruneda)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -County health officials in Nuevo Laredo are asking for plasma donations for COVID-19 patients.

Officials are inviting anyone that has recovered from the virus to donate plasma in Nuevo Laredo.

These plasma donations will go a long way in helping those in critical condition as they fight to stay alive.

Jaime Emilio Gutierrez the director for the county's health services department says most of the recovered patients he has spoken to agree to help.

Usually recovered individuals can donate about four weeks after they have recovered.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City and County nears 100 deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19, putting our death toll at 97.

Local

LISD Board votes to start school year on August 24th

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Based on their survey results, 88 percent of parents said they would want their children to continue the school year via remote learning while 12 percent of parents said they would prefer in-class instruction.

Local

Border Patrol rescues lost individual near Webb and Zapata County line

Updated: 2 hours ago
Border Patrol agents continue to rescue those who are lost and in need of medical assistance.

Local

Laredo named safest city with least auto thefts

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Laredo is named one of the safest cities in the state once again that’s according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Latest News

Local

CBP officers seize over a million dollars worth of hard narcotics

Updated: 2 hours ago
CBP officers find over a million dollars worth of heroin and meth during a vehicle inspection.

Local

Border Patrol agents shut down alleged stash houses

Updated: 3 hours ago
Over two dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and local authorities shut down two alleged stash houses.

Local

Staying active while also preventing the spread

Updated: 3 hours ago
Although the city has urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible, Dr. Keene says it’s also important to get some fresh air with those in your household.

Local

Staying active while also preventing the spread

Updated: 3 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

City and county launch #MASKUP Campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Border Patrol agents find narcotics hidden inside speakers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Border Patrol agents foiled an unusual drug smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.