Nuevo Laredo officials asking for plasma donations for COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -County health officials in Nuevo Laredo are asking for plasma donations for COVID-19 patients.

Officials are inviting anyone that has recovered from the virus to donate plasma in Nuevo Laredo.

These plasma donations will go a long way in helping those in critical condition as they fight to stay alive.

Jaime Emilio Gutierrez the director for the county's health services department says most of the recovered patients he has spoken to agree to help.

Usually recovered individuals can donate about four weeks after they have recovered.

