Police searching for individuals believed to be tied to assault
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying a couple of individuals who were believed to be involved in an alleged assault.
Laredo Police say the alleged assault happened at a local convenience store after a customer wearing all black was asked to leave the store for not wearing a mask.
The individuals were seen on camera exiting a white truck.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.
