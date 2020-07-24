Police searching for individuals believed to be tied to assault

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying a couple of individuals who were believed to be involved in an alleged assault.

Laredo Police say the alleged assault happened at a local convenience store after a customer wearing all black was asked to leave the store for not wearing a mask.

The individuals were seen on camera exiting a white truck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.