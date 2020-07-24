Advertisement

Police searching for individuals believed to be tied to assault

Police searching for individuals tied to assault
Police searching for individuals tied to assault(Laredo Police Department)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are asking for the community’s help in identifying a couple of individuals who were believed to be involved in an alleged assault.

Laredo Police say the alleged assault happened at a local convenience store after a customer wearing all black was asked to leave the store for not wearing a mask.

The individuals were seen on camera exiting a white truck.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local nursing homes remain under quarantine

Updated: 26 minutes ago
So far Regent Care remains under quarantine and is reporting two new deaths, making the toll of deaths attributed to their facility to 14.

Local

Diocese of Laredo announces plans for virtual start to school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Local

Catholic Charities hosting humanitarian relief distribution event

Updated: 1 hours ago
The organization will be giving out, fruits, veggies, and cleaning supplies during their supply drive.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Diocese of Laredo announces plans for virtual start to school year

Updated: 3 hours ago
While many private schools prepare for in-person instruction, the Diocese of Laredo is doing "Virtual only, " until further notice.

Local

City and County nears 100 deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19, putting our death toll at 97.

Local

Nuevo Laredo officials asking for plasma donations for COVID-19 patients

Updated: 4 hours ago
Health officials in Nuevo Laredo are asking patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma.

Local

LISD Board votes to start school year on August 24th

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Based on their survey results, 88 percent of parents said they would want their children to continue the school year via remote learning while 12 percent of parents said they would prefer in-class instruction.

Local

Border Patrol rescues lost individual near Webb and Zapata County line

Updated: 5 hours ago
Border Patrol agents continue to rescue those who are lost and in need of medical assistance.

Local

Laredo named safest city with least auto thefts

Updated: 5 hours ago
The City of Laredo is named one of the safest cities in the state once again that’s according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.