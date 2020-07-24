Advertisement

Staying active while also preventing the spread

UT Health San Antonio Laredo Regional Campus speaks out on the importance of staying active
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The dean of the UT Health San Antonio Laredo Regional Campus weighs in on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Gladys Keene spoke out about the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask now more than ever because of the rapid increase in numbers of those becoming infected and even succumbing to the virus.

Although the city has urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible, Dr. Keene says it’s also important to go outdoors with your family.

Dr. Keene says it’s good to go out in your own little group because research has shown that staying inside and confined, even though you’re at home, is not healthy for you either.

If you do happen to head to the park for a walk or bike ride, just make sure to wear a mask when you are close to people.

Dr. Keene also recommended keeping up with phone calls to friends and family members.

She says the medical community has seen a recent surge in the diagnoses of behavior problems and depression and a good way to try and help someone feeling blue is by simply reaching out to them.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol rescues lost individual near Webb and Zapata County line

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Border Patrol agents continue to rescue those who are lost and in need of medical assistance.

Local

Laredo named safest city with least auto thefts

Updated: 35 minutes ago
The City of Laredo is named one of the safest cities in the state once again that’s according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Local

CBP officers seize over a million dollars worth of hard narcotics

Updated: 54 minutes ago
CBP officers find over a million dollars worth of heroin and meth during a vehicle inspection.

Local

Border Patrol agents shut down alleged stash houses

Updated: 1 hour ago
Over two dozen undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol and local authorities shut down two alleged stash houses.

Latest News

Local

Staying active while also preventing the spread

Updated: 1 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

City and county launch #MASKUP Campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Border Patrol agents find narcotics hidden inside speakers

Updated: 1 hours ago
Border Patrol agents foiled an unusual drug smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

Local

County receives refrigerated units to store deceased COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

County receives refrigerated units to store deceased COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
Webb County has acquired extra space to store those who have passed away from the coronavirus.

Local

Laredo College preparing for all virtual Fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
10p newscast recording