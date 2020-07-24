Staying active while also preventing the spread

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The dean of the UT Health San Antonio Laredo Regional Campus weighs in on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr. Gladys Keene spoke out about the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask now more than ever because of the rapid increase in numbers of those becoming infected and even succumbing to the virus.

Although the city has urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible, Dr. Keene says it’s also important to go outdoors with your family.

Dr. Keene says it’s good to go out in your own little group because research has shown that staying inside and confined, even though you’re at home, is not healthy for you either.

If you do happen to head to the park for a walk or bike ride, just make sure to wear a mask when you are close to people.

Dr. Keene also recommended keeping up with phone calls to friends and family members.

She says the medical community has seen a recent surge in the diagnoses of behavior problems and depression and a good way to try and help someone feeling blue is by simply reaching out to them.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.