Advertisement

City confirms 98th and 99th death due to COVID-19

City surpasses 5,000 positive cases
Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths(MGN Online)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another couple of residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 99.

The City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed the 98th and 99th death due to COVID-19.

Officials say the 98th death was a man in his early 60s who had no underlying health conditions and passed away at his home on Friday.

The 99th death was a woman in her early 70s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at Laredo Medical Center on Saturday, July 25th.

City and county officials want to express their condolences to the families affected by those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The city is urging residents to prevent the spread of the virus by wearing a facemask, practicing social distancing and stay home as much as possible.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City of Laredo issues weather advisory due to Tropical Storm Hanna

Updated: 4 hours ago
Heavy rain in the Laredo area is expected to occur Saturday night and continuing through Sunday.

Local

Family speaks out on grandfather’s sudden passing due to COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
A local family is sharing their story of how their loved one suddenly passed away due to COVID-19 after not having symptoms for over 20 days.

Local

Family speaks out on grandfather’s sudden passing due to COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Latest News

Local

Local nursing homes remain under quarantine

Updated: 20 hours ago
So far Regent Care remains under quarantine and is reporting two new deaths, making the toll of deaths attributed to their facility to 14.

Local

Diocese of Laredo announces plans for virtual start to school year

Updated: 21 hours ago
|

Local

Police searching for individuals believed to be tied to assault

Updated: 21 hours ago
Laredo Police say the alleged assault happened at a convenience store after a customer wearing all black was asked to leave the store for not wearing a mask.

Local

Catholic Charities hosting humanitarian relief distribution event

Updated: 21 hours ago
The organization will be giving out, fruits, veggies, and cleaning supplies during their supply drive.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 22 hours ago

Local

Diocese of Laredo announces plans for virtual start to school year

Updated: 23 hours ago
While many private schools prepare for in-person instruction, the Diocese of Laredo is doing "Virtual only, " until further notice.