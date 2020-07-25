City confirms 98th and 99th death due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another couple of residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 99.

The City of Laredo and Webb County confirmed the 98th and 99th death due to COVID-19.

Officials say the 98th death was a man in his early 60s who had no underlying health conditions and passed away at his home on Friday.

The 99th death was a woman in her early 70s who had underlying health conditions and passed away at Laredo Medical Center on Saturday, July 25th.

City and county officials want to express their condolences to the families affected by those who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The city is urging residents to prevent the spread of the virus by wearing a facemask, practicing social distancing and stay home as much as possible.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.