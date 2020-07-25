City of Laredo issues weather advisory due to Tropical Storm Hanna

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Emergency Operations Center has received information from the National Weather Service regarding Tropical Storm Hanna.

Hanna continues to strengthen and is forecasted to move west-northwest across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, before turning westward. Hanna is currently forecast to make landfall along the South Texas coast as a strong tropical storm on Saturday.

Wind gusts to hurricane force will be possible near the center. Exact landfall location is uncertain at this time. Wind impacts could include some structural damage to homes and unanchored mobile homes, downed trees and power lines.

Heavy rain in the Laredo area is expected to occur Saturday night and continuing through Sunday, July 26, 2020. Due to the slow movement of Hanna, rainfall could be significant and dangerous flooding may result.

Officials are reminding residents not to drive through flooded areas, stay off bridges over fast moving water and to stay indoors as much as possible.

South Texas Impacts:

Winds: Forecast maximum sustained wind of around 37-63 mph near landfall Saturday, with gusts to hurricane force.

Rainfall: Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with isolated amounts up to 12 inches, mainly Saturday night through Sunday.

