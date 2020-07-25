Advertisement

City of Laredo issues weather advisory due to Tropical Storm Hanna

A hurricane warning was issued Friday afternoon from Baffin Bay north to Mesquite Bay as Tropical Storm Hanna picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA)
A hurricane warning was issued Friday afternoon from Baffin Bay north to Mesquite Bay as Tropical Storm Hanna picked up steam in the Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA)(KWTX)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Emergency Operations Center has received information from the National Weather Service regarding Tropical Storm Hanna.

Hanna continues to strengthen and is forecasted to move west-northwest across the northwestern Gulf of Mexico, before turning westward. Hanna is currently forecast to make landfall along the South Texas coast as a strong tropical storm on Saturday.

Wind gusts to hurricane force will be possible near the center. Exact landfall location is uncertain at this time. Wind impacts could include some structural damage to homes and unanchored mobile homes, downed trees and power lines.

Heavy rain in the Laredo area is expected to occur Saturday night and continuing through Sunday, July 26, 2020. Due to the slow movement of Hanna, rainfall could be significant and dangerous flooding may result.

Officials are reminding residents not to drive through flooded areas, stay off bridges over fast moving water and to stay indoors as much as possible.

South Texas Impacts:

Winds: Forecast maximum sustained wind of around 37-63 mph near landfall Saturday, with gusts to hurricane force.

Rainfall:  Total rainfall amounts of 4 to 8 inches with isolated amounts up to 12 inches, mainly Saturday night through Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Family speaks out on grandfather’s sudden passing due to COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
A local family is sharing their story of how their loved one suddenly passed away due to COVID-19 after not having symptoms for over 20 days.

Local

Family speaks out on grandfather’s sudden passing due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Local

Local nursing homes remain under quarantine

Updated: 17 hours ago
So far Regent Care remains under quarantine and is reporting two new deaths, making the toll of deaths attributed to their facility to 14.

Latest News

Local

Diocese of Laredo announces plans for virtual start to school year

Updated: 18 hours ago
|

Local

Police searching for individuals believed to be tied to assault

Updated: 18 hours ago
Laredo Police say the alleged assault happened at a convenience store after a customer wearing all black was asked to leave the store for not wearing a mask.

Local

Catholic Charities hosting humanitarian relief distribution event

Updated: 18 hours ago
The organization will be giving out, fruits, veggies, and cleaning supplies during their supply drive.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 19 hours ago

Local

Diocese of Laredo announces plans for virtual start to school year

Updated: 20 hours ago
While many private schools prepare for in-person instruction, the Diocese of Laredo is doing "Virtual only, " until further notice.

Local

City and County nears 100 deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 21 hours ago
Another five residents have lost their battle to COVID-19, putting our death toll at 97.