Family speaks out on grandfather’s sudden passing due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Updates on the pandemic are released daily in the form of data and numbers; as the crisis deepens one family wants the public to look beyond that.

His name was Arturo Wise. A family man, a veteran, a baseball fan, and lover of magic tricks.

Arturo tested positive for COVID-19 on July 1st while living at Regent Care Center, his granddaughter Jessica Bravo Bañuelos says he was one of the lucky ones, he only had a slight fever a couple of times but besides that, she says he showed no other symptoms.

Bañuelos says his vitals were always good, he was very strong and was not considered obese and had no high blood pressure.

Despite being 97 years-old, Jessica says the family expected him to pull through.

After over 20 days of quarantining, it all changed on July 22nd, Arturo's oxygen levels dropped and was taken to the hospital.

Bañuelos says, "He said he was fine, he was stable but he was on the oxygen mask."

While on the phone with the paramedic, that were transporting Arturo, unknowingly Jessica was granted one last moment with her grandfather.

Bañuelos says” I could tell he was wearing the mask I was able to hear him for one last time when he said, ‘Si, Jessica.’ At which point the paramedic replied “Dice que la quiere mucho.”

During the early morning hours on July 23rd, Arturo passed away.

Bañuelos says, “I’m blessed that he didn’t go through so much pain like I know other victims have gone through it.”

Jessica says she shares her grandfather's name and story because she doesn't want the community to become numb by all the data being reported daily.

With her grandfather’s story, she hopes that the public will take the virus seriously and wear their mask and stay home so that this doesn’t happen to their loved ones.

She hopes instead the community will take the time to remember those taken by COVID-19 as fighters.

Arturo Wise’s story continues on through his children, seven grandkids, and eight great-grandchildren.

