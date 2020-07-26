Advertisement

City offering free COVID-19 testing at arena

Testing will start at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Sames Auto Arena
Long lines outside Sames Auto Arena
Long lines outside Sames Auto Arena(Marissa Limon)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo will be providing free COVID-19 testing at the Sames Auto Arena starting on Wednesday, July 29th until Saturday, August 1st.

Residents do not need to call or schedule an appointment; however, they must bring a valid ID.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. or until they reach capacity.

It’s a first-come, first-serve basis so residents are asked to get their early to save a spot.

For more information you can call 311 or the COVID-19 HOTLINE at (956) 795- 4954 Monday - Friday 8 am to 5 pm.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 surge affecting summer travels

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The summer is usually a time when many take to the skies to go on trips with their family or friends but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, flights have experienced a little turbulence this year as a result of the pandemic.

Local

COVID-19 surge affecting summer travels

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|

Local

City surpasses 100 COVID-19 related deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Another group of residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 104.

Local

City confirms 98th and 99th death due to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
Another couple of residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 99.

Latest News

Local

City of Laredo issues weather advisory due to Tropical Storm Hanna

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT
Heavy rain in the Laredo area is expected to occur Saturday night and continuing through Sunday.

Local

Family speaks out on grandfather’s sudden passing due to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
A local family is sharing their story of how their loved one suddenly passed away due to COVID-19 after not having symptoms for over 20 days.

Local

Family speaks out on grandfather’s sudden passing due to COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
|

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

Local

Local nursing homes remain under quarantine

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
So far Regent Care remains under quarantine and is reporting two new deaths, making the toll of deaths attributed to their facility to 14.

Local

Diocese of Laredo announces plans for virtual start to school year

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
|