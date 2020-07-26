City offering free COVID-19 testing at arena

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo will be providing free COVID-19 testing at the Sames Auto Arena starting on Wednesday, July 29th until Saturday, August 1st.

Residents do not need to call or schedule an appointment; however, they must bring a valid ID.

The doors will open at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. or until they reach capacity.

It’s a first-come, first-serve basis so residents are asked to get their early to save a spot.

For more information you can call 311 or the COVID-19 HOTLINE at (956) 795- 4954 Monday - Friday 8 am to 5 pm.

