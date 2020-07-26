City surpasses 100 COVID-19 related deaths

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another group of residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 104.

On Sunday, the city and county announced four new deaths due to COVID-19.

According to the city, the 100th death was a man in his early 70s who passed away on Saturday, July 25th.

The 101st death was a woman in her early 90s who passed away on Thursday, July 23rd.

The 102nd death was a woman in her mid-50s who passed away on Saturday, July 25th.

The 103rd death was a man in his late 70s who passed away on Friday and the 104th death was a woman in her early 90s who passed away on Sunday, July 26th.

Health officials are advising the community to stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 9-1-1.

