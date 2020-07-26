COVID-19 surge affecting summer travels

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The summer is usually a time when many take to the skies to go on trips with their family or friends but due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, flights have experienced a little turbulence this year as a result of the pandemic.

What is usually known as the peak travel season has taken a massive hit due to the ongoing virus crisis; as a result, many airlines are seeing more lows than highs this time around.

Airport Director Jeffrey Miller says that although air travel has picked up, they are not seeing pre-COVID-19 numbers due to the recent surge in cases.

Miller says, “We saw numbers really plunge as we started to go into April from March and traffic just right up. Which I hate to say that’s a good thing in my business, we always want to see travel but it’s nice to see that people are obviously taking the stay at home orders seriously.”

On Wednesday, the City of Laredo issued a travel advisory urging residents to avoid traveling at all costs and to stay indoors as much as possible which is a decision supported by Mr. Miller.

Miller says our local leaders have struck a healthy balance between putting out that guidance on when you should travel but the airport is available when they are ready to travel.

However, this is causing all summer plans to be delayed indefinitely.

Monika Sanchez is just one of many local teachers who was looking to take advantage of her vacation by planning a full summer getaway.

Last summer, Sanchez went on a trip to Virginia and decided to plan a full summer getaway this year, which was canceled due to COVID-19.

Although Monika is disappointed about having to cancel her vacation plans, she is more concentered about staying safe during these difficult times.

Monika says, “In retrospect, it really is a bummer, you know, I had all these plans and I was excited and this is going to be the year that lined everything back up but you know, I’d rather be disappointed and healthy than have a little adventure than have it be my last.”

But once you are ready to catch the red-eye, expect some big changes to follow.

The Laredo International Airport and airlines have implemented several safety measures to keep travelers safe.

Miller says they have installed safety shields, social distancing markers, and temperature checks. They even installed UV ray lights on the escalators so they can continuously clean when someone touches something.

With so many areas seeing a surge in cases, health officials are urging residents to think twice before heading out, but if you must travel, be sure to take a facemask, and plenty of disinfectant and remember to practice social distancing.

