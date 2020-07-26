Advertisement

Police investigating accident at Lafayette and San Francisco

Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating a major vehicle accident at the intersection of Lafayette and San Francisco.

Video shows a vehicle underneath a bridge near the intersection.

Officials are currently at the scene assisting those who were involved.

No word on if there were any injuries at the moment.

Authorities are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area.

