Border Patrol agents find undocumented immigrants locked inside livestock trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over three-dozen undocumented immigrants are found locked inside a livestock trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on July 24th when Border Patrol agents encountered a pickup truck hauling a livestock trailer at the Highway 359 checkpoint.

Agents say they saw the truck turn away and drive away from the checkpoint in an attempt to avoid inspection.

Agents followed the trailer as it veered off the road and into a nearby ranch.

The driver eventually came to a stop, got out of the vehicle, and fled on foot leaving the trailer behind.

Agents noticed that 37 undocumented immigrants were locked inside the livestock trailer with no means of escape.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

Border Patrol agents seized the vehicle and the trailer and the subjects were taken into custody.

