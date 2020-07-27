Advertisement

Border Patrol agents foil drug smuggling attempt near river

Agents seized over 360 pounds of marijuana
Border Patrol agents seize several bundles of marijuana near the river
Border Patrol agents seize several bundles of marijuana near the river(Border Patrol)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt near the river over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Saturday, July 25th when agents received a tip about suspicious activity going on in west Laredo.

When agents arrived, they saw several individuals loading bundles into a black SUV.

As agents approached the area, the individuals fled back to Mexico leaving the bundles behind.

Agents seized a total of five bundles of marijuana which weighed 364 pounds, with an estimated street value of $291,200. 

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City’s solid waste department to collect bulky trash in District Four

Updated: 12 minutes ago
If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish, the City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department will be collecting brush and bulky trash next week in District Four.

Local

City Council considers extending Utility Assistance Program

Updated: 33 minutes ago
More financial assistance may be on the way for residents who are facing hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Health authority releases more details on Imminent Death Protocol

Updated: 1 hour ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Health authority releases more details on Imminent Death Protocol

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to Dr. Treviño, Visitors must be screened, supervised and wear full PPE when saying goodbye to their loved ones

Latest News

Local

City and county confirm ten lives lost due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Another ten residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 in here the Gateway City putting our death toll at 114.

Local

UISD’s summer food program to end Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local school district is advising students and parents that its summer feeding program is coming to an end.

Local

Border Patrol agents find undocumented immigrants locked inside livestock trailer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Over three-dozen undocumented immigrants are found trapped inside a livestock trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

Local

Cuellar calls for more COVID-19 relief funding for schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Congressman Henry Cuellar says there is an urgent need to direct emergency funding to public schools and local governments.

Local

Cuellar calls for more COVID-19 relief funding for schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Treating COVID-19 at home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Whether you are showing mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, a local doctor is sharing the best way to treat COVID-19.