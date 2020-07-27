Border Patrol agents foil drug smuggling attempt near river

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged drug smuggling attempt near the river over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Saturday, July 25th when agents received a tip about suspicious activity going on in west Laredo.

When agents arrived, they saw several individuals loading bundles into a black SUV.

As agents approached the area, the individuals fled back to Mexico leaving the bundles behind.

Agents seized a total of five bundles of marijuana which weighed 364 pounds, with an estimated street value of $291,200.

