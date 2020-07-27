Border Patrol agents foil two human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two human smuggling attempts over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Sunday morning when agents encountered a box truck at the I-35 checkpoint.

The driver was referred to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to concealed humans.

When agents searched the cargo area, they found five individuals hiding inside several pieces of furniture.

The second incident happened when agents at the Free station conducted a traffic stop on a semi-truck on Farm to Market Road about five miles south of the Highway 59 checkpoint.

When agents searched the truck, they found 19 individuals hidden in the sleeper compartment.

In both cases, the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and in the country illegally.

Both of the drivers were taken into custody along with the undocumented immigrants.

