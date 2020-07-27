CBP names Andrew Douglas as Acting Port Director for Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A new U.S. Customs and Border Protection official will be taking the helm as Acting Port Director for the Laredo area.

On Monday, July 27th, the agency announced that Andrew Douglas, currently the Assistant Director of Field Operations, Border Security for Detroit Field Office, will take the position as the port director for Laredo Port of Entry.

Douglas succeeds Gregory Alvarez who had served as a port director since November 2015 and who also enters on duty as the Director of Field Operations for San Juan, P.R. Field Office.

As a port director, Mr. Douglas is responsible for managing a workforce of 1,200 operations and enforcement activities at four international bridges, one international airport, and one rail crossing facility; as well as maintaining management and oversight responsibilities for processing nearly 17 million travelers.

Mr. Douglas recently served as the Assistant Director, Border Security for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Detroit Field Office.

Mr. Douglas previously served as the Area Port Director, in Port Huron Michigan, where he oversaw the Blue Water Bridge border crossing, the 4th busiest U.S. commercial land border by volume, as well as one rail crossing, two regional airports, and several small boat reporting stations.

Mr. Douglas is a 2013 graduate of the CBP Leadership Institute at the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business. He holds an Associate’s Degree from Brigham Young University, Idaho.

