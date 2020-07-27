Advertisement

City and county confirm ten lives lost due to COVID-19

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another ten residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 in here the Gateway City putting our death toll at 114.

On Monday, city and county officials confirmed another ten lives lost due to the novel coronavirus.

The 105th death was a woman in her late 80s who passed away on Sunday, July 26th.

The 106th death was a man in his late 40s who passed away on Sunday.

The 107th death was a man in his early 90s who passed away on Sunday,

The 108th death was a man in his mid-70s who passed away on Sunday.

The 109th death was a man in his early 50s who passed away on Sunday,

The 110th death was a man in his early 70s who passed away on Sunday.

The 111th death was a man in his late 60s who passed away on Monday, July 27th.

The 112th patient was a man in his early 70s who passed away on Saturday, July 25th.

The 113th death was a woman in her early 70s who passed away on Sunday and the 114th death was a man in his mid-70s who passed away on Sunday.

City officials are advising residents to stay home if you are sick and call your doctor. Do not go to the doctor’s office, call your doctor first. If it is an emergency, call 911.

|