City Council considers extending Utility Assistance Program

Program that helps residents with their utility bills could be extended until end of August
City of Laredo Utilities Assistance Program
City of Laredo Utilities Assistance Program(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -More financial assistance may be on the way for residents who are facing hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Laredo Utilities Assistance Program was a temporary program that was supposed to help residents during the month of March and April; however, City Council may be extending the program once again.

The relief helps those who are unemployed or affected by COVID-19 pay their water bill.

From May 13th to July 24th, the program has helped 748 residents which adds up to roughly $158,000.

Under the program, late fees, disconnections, and credit card fees for online payments are suspended.

To apply for the utility assistance program, residents must provide proof of unemployment from TWC, a water bill, and a water account number is needed.

Those who qualify will receive payment assistance of up to $125 a month for their residential accounts--but it can’t be used as a refund on bills already paid.

City Council is considering extending the program until the end of August.

City Manager Robert Eads says a mandate is still in place to avoid cut-offs for residents who are still struggling financially during this time.

