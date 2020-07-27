City Council considers extending Utility Assistance Program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -More financial assistance may be on the way for residents who are facing hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Laredo Utilities Assistance Program was a temporary program that was supposed to help residents during the month of March and April; however, City Council may be extending the program once again.

The relief helps those who are unemployed or affected by COVID-19 pay their water bill.

From May 13th to July 24th, the program has helped 748 residents which adds up to roughly $158,000.

Under the program, late fees, disconnections, and credit card fees for online payments are suspended.

To apply for the utility assistance program, residents must provide proof of unemployment from TWC, a water bill, and a water account number is needed.

Those who qualify will receive payment assistance of up to $125 a month for their residential accounts--but it can’t be used as a refund on bills already paid.

City Council is considering extending the program until the end of August.

City Manager Robert Eads says a mandate is still in place to avoid cut-offs for residents who are still struggling financially during this time.

