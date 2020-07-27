Advertisement

City’s solid waste department to collect bulky trash in District Four

Get rid of unwanted rubbish for free
File photo: Bulky trash
File photo: Bulky trash(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish, the City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department will be collecting brush and bulky trash next week in District Four.

On Wednesday, August fifth, city crews will be out and about collecting items such as furniture, mattresses, box springs, carpets, swing sets, plastic swimming pools, large toys, bicycles, and large household appliances.

All unwanted items must be placed out for pick up no later than 7 a.m.

Customers must place all bulky items at least 10 feet away from any large objects, such as parked cars, mailboxes, telephone connection boxes, water meters, fences, walls, overhead power lines, overhanging trees, etc. Bulky items must be accessible from the street and placed within the right-of-way.

For more information, you can call 311 or (956) 796-1098.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City Council considers extending Utility Assistance Program

Updated: 34 minutes ago
More financial assistance may be on the way for residents who are facing hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil drug smuggling attempt near river

Updated: 1 hour ago
Border Patrol confiscated several bundles of marijuana after agents witnessed several individuals transporting the drugs into an SUV.

Local

Health authority releases more details on Imminent Death Protocol

Updated: 1 hour ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Health authority releases more details on Imminent Death Protocol

Updated: 1 hours ago
According to Dr. Treviño, Visitors must be screened, supervised and wear full PPE when saying goodbye to their loved ones

Latest News

Local

City and county confirm ten lives lost due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Another ten residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 in here the Gateway City putting our death toll at 114.

Local

UISD’s summer food program to end Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local school district is advising students and parents that its summer feeding program is coming to an end.

Local

Border Patrol agents find undocumented immigrants locked inside livestock trailer

Updated: 2 hours ago
Over three-dozen undocumented immigrants are found trapped inside a livestock trailer during an alleged human smuggling attempt.

Local

Cuellar calls for more COVID-19 relief funding for schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
Congressman Henry Cuellar says there is an urgent need to direct emergency funding to public schools and local governments.

Local

Cuellar calls for more COVID-19 relief funding for schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Treating COVID-19 at home

Updated: 3 hours ago
Whether you are showing mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, a local doctor is sharing the best way to treat COVID-19.