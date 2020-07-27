Cuellar announces start of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in South Texas”

Advertisement

Congressman Henry Cuellar discusses COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials in South Texas
Congressman Henry Cuellar discusses COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trials in South Texas(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Congressman Henry Cuellar spoke with White House coronavirus advisors regarding health disparities in Hispanic populations as phase three of vaccine trials begin.

Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with Cuellar about ways to increase the number of diverse participants at each of clinical vaccine trial sites.

During their conversation, it was mentioned that a lot will be learned about the effectiveness of the vaccine, if people with diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease volunteer to participate.

These diseases are common in the Hispanic community.

Fauci also told the congressman that once a vaccine is developed, they expect to have a large supply but hope to get it to patients that need it the most first.

