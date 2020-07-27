Cuellar calls for more COVID-19 relief funding for schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two local school districts have spent millions of dollars on providing technology to students during the pandemic.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says there is an urgent need to direct emergency funding to public schools and local governments.

When the pandemic hit, millions lost their jobs and feared to lose their homes. As a result, Congress passed legislation that would halt evictions and increase unemployment benefits; however, that may be coming to an end.

With the start of the new year rapidly approaching, Congressman Cuellar has made it clear that more needs to be done.

The Texas Education Agency received more than 1.2 billion dollars in federal aid as part of the federal elementary and secondary school emergency relief fund.

However, Congressman Cuellar claims the State of Texas isn't properly distributing this money.

The congressman says, during this difficult time they have been holding onto the money as well as other funds.

Cuellar believes the 7.5 billion of federal funds should go to cities and communities that are hurting right now.

During another conversation with Cuellar, the congressman told constituents that he’s working on legislation that would ensure these funds go directly to local school districts.

Cuellar says, “I’ve been in the state legislature and appropriations, and they want to use that money so when the session ends, they can fill in some of the holes and balance their budget on federal dollars that will be spent in the future but should be spent right now.”

Last week, the Laredo Independent School District did receive a large shipment of hand sanitizer, face masks and face shields from the State of Texas.

According to the TEA, the state will also reimburse school districts up to 75% of the COVID-19-related expenses they made during the spring semester through May 20.

Representative Cuellar says he has been in negotiations with Congress to work toward providing even more funding.

Cuellar says next week Congress should reach a decision on whether or not individuals, small businesses, and schools will receive another round of stimulus checks.

The congressman also updated the public on his work in helping veterans transition to civilian life and providing student loan debt relief to millions of American students.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.