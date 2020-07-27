Advertisement

Governor extends early voting period for November election

Early voting will run from October 13th to October 30th
Gov. Greg Abbott announced a strike force in charge of laying steps to re-open the Texas economy at a press conference in the capitol on Friday.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced a strike force in charge of laying steps to re-open the Texas economy at a press conference in the capitol on Friday.(Miguel Gutierrez Jr/The Texas Tribune)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Voters in the Lone Star State will have more time to cast their ballot during the early voting period.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that would extend the early voting period for the November 3rd election by nearly a week.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, under the proclamation, early voting by personal appearance will start on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 and will continue through Friday, October 30th.

The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office allowing such delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.

The governor says by extending the early voting period, Texans will have greater flexibility to exercise their right to vote while also protecting themselves from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents foil two human smuggling attempts

Updated: moments ago
In one incident agents found five undocumented immigrants hiding inside furniture.

Local

Cuellar announces start of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in South Texas”

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with Cuellar about ways to increase the number of diverse participants at each of clinical vaccine trial sites.

Local

North Texas parents demand more options when it comes to schooling

Updated: 44 minutes ago
A group of parents in North Texas want the option to choose in-school or online-learning for the new school year.

Local

CBP names Andrew Douglas as Acting Port Director for Laredo Port of Entry

Updated: 1 hour ago
A new U.S. Customs and Border Protection official will be taking the helm as Acting Port Director for the Laredo area.

Latest News

Local

City’s solid waste department to collect bulky trash in District Four

Updated: 1 hours ago
If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish, the City of Laredo’s Solid Waste Department will be collecting brush and bulky trash next week in District Four.

Local

City Council considers extending Utility Assistance Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
More financial assistance may be on the way for residents who are facing hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil drug smuggling attempt near river

Updated: 2 hours ago
Border Patrol confiscated several bundles of marijuana after agents witnessed several individuals transporting the drugs into an SUV.

Local

Health authority releases more details on Imminent Death Protocol

Updated: 2 hours ago
10p newscast recording

Local

Health authority releases more details on Imminent Death Protocol

Updated: 3 hours ago
According to Dr. Treviño, Visitors must be screened, supervised and wear full PPE when saying goodbye to their loved ones

Local

City and county confirm ten lives lost due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Another ten residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 in here the Gateway City putting our death toll at 114.