Governor extends early voting period for November election

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Voters in the Lone Star State will have more time to cast their ballot during the early voting period.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation that would extend the early voting period for the November 3rd election by nearly a week.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, under the proclamation, early voting by personal appearance will start on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 and will continue through Friday, October 30th.

The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office allowing such delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.

The governor says by extending the early voting period, Texans will have greater flexibility to exercise their right to vote while also protecting themselves from COVID-19.

