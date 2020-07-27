Advertisement

Health authority releases more details on Imminent Death Protocol

Visitors must be screened, supervised and wear full PPE when saying goodbye to their loved ones
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With COVID-19 deaths on the rise, the local health authority is allowing families a way to say their final goodbyes to loved ones battling the virus.

During a recent media briefing, Doctor Victor Treviño talked about the guidelines for the newly discussed Imminent Death Protocol.

This will allow families to say their proper goodbyes to COVID-19 patients in a safe way.

According to Dr. Treviño, “Visitors must be screened, supervised, and wear full PPE. Visitor limited to 15 minutes, in case of involving removal of mechanical ventilation the procedure will be done after the visitor leaves. Visitors screened by the facility for symptoms and temperature is recorded upon entry. Visitors with signs or symptoms of infection will not be permitted in the facility.”

Visitors will be taught how to put on and take off the required PPE.

The facility will provide it and have staff available to help.

Trevino says this protocol is subject to change.

