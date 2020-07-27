Advertisement

North Texas parents demand more options when it comes to schooling

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of parents in North Texas want the option to choose in-school or online-learning for the new school year.

The parents who formed the group, “Kids First” are pushing Tarrant County leaders to allow more choice when it comes to classroom opening.

Tarrant county ordered in-class learning delayed until September 29th.

Every superintendent in the area including Fort Worth and Arlington, two of the largest school districts in North Texas agreed to the delay.

Parent Sara Dameron says if schools are ready and can open then they should have the opportunity to send their child to school.

Dameron says, “If you don’t want to send your kids you should also have that option, but we should have the choice. And the real reason I’m out here today is because I don’t want us to continue to have delays. I’m here because I want them to know that when September 28th comes we want our schools open. We don’t want any more delays like we had in the spring.”

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley addressed the group saying they should pressure the governor’s office for a change.

