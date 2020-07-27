Advertisement

Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

Members looking to discuss several items relating to pandemic
Laredo City Council
Laredo City Council(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council will meet Monday night to discuss several matters relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This list includes a motion to consider hazardous pay for city employees who are not working from home while emergency orders are in place.

Furthermore, members are looking to assist the Laredo Regional Food Bank with another food distribution event that will take place next weekend in south Laredo.

And City Council is looking to use the Cares Act funding to expand the city’s WiFi grid and provide financial support for the technology to local school districts.

