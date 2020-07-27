Texas waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-2021 STAAR Testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas students in grades fifth and eighth will not have to worry about STAAR testing when it comes to being promoted to the next grade this upcoming school year.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is waiving the grade promotion requirements for 2020-2021 STAAR Testing.

School systems in Texas typically have to take into account students' STAAR test scores when promoting them to the next grade, but during the upcoming school year, that will not be the case.

Under Abbott’s waiver, the governor’s office says there will only be one administration of the STAAR grades 5 and 8 mathematics and reading assessments for the 2020–21 school year. The test will be administered in May to coincide with the administration of other STAAR grades 3-8 assessments.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.