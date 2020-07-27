Treating COVID-19 at home

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -COVID-19 has been an unpredictable virus affecting each patient differently.

The World Health Organization reports that about 80 percent of COVID-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic.

When falling under those categories, in many cases patients are asked to recover at home.

Since February, Doctor Luis Pelicia has been treating COVID-19 patients at the Laredo Medical Center.

He says whether you show symptoms or not, if you have tested positive, you must isolate.

Dr. Pelicia says the best habit has been from people who isolate themselves and say that their family just comes to the door.

If you are someone that is recovering at home, Dr. Pelicia says it’s important to monitor your symptoms.

He recommends having a pulse oximeter, which will help you track your oxygen level.

The moment that oxygen continues to drop below 93, 94 is when you should be evaluated by a physician.

He adds it's important to have a thermometer at home and also monitor your breathing pattern.

If you have body aches and fever, he says there is medication to help elevate that.

The doctor says, “Patients with kidney disease should not be taking ibuprofen or aspirin. Only exclusively Tylenol since they cannot process those medications because her kidneys are not working. People who have liver disease on the other hand cannot take Tylenol because Tylenol is processed by the liver. So those patients would be able to take ibuprofen. People that have both diseases like liver and kidney failure then they should not be taking either. They need to use conservative treatments like a fan, cool mist, cool towels and cold showers to control their temperatures.”

Staying hydrated is probably key to recovery.

Dr. Pelicia says, “It’s just a meet of keeping tabs on your hydration status. They easily can be monitor by the color of your urine. The darker your urine the more fluid you should be taking.”

His number one plea is if you are recovering at home and your symptoms worsen to not hesitate to go to the hospital.

If you recover from the coronavirus, Dr. Pelicia says to continue social distancing guidelines and wearing face masks because you can contract the virus again.

