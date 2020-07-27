UISD’s summer food program to end Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With summer vacation coming to an end, a local school district is advising students and parents that its summer feeding program is also coming to an end.

The United Independent School District says its summer food program which has been providing breakfast and lunch to students throughout the summer will end this Friday, July 31st.

Since the start of the summer, over a million grab and go meals have been distributed by the United ISD Child Nutrition Department.

The school district has been providing meals to its students since the schools’ shutdown back in March due to the pandemic.

UISD says it will continue its grab and go lunch program once the school year starts in late August.

