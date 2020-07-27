Webb County Sheriff’s Office shuts down alleged stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An operation led by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of over two-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside a stash house.

Sheriff’s deputies made the discovery while serving an arrest warrant at the 3900 block of Santa Isabel Avenue.

After a search of the home, deputies found the undocumented immigrants and one of the rooms and contacted Border Patrol agents for federal prosecution.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says this is a very common scenario where these undocumented immigrants are being held against their will.

He reminds the public that if you see any suspicious activity you can call 956-415-2878. You can be eligible for a cash reward.

