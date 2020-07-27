Zapata ISD to start school year on August 10th

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The first day of school for Zapata ISD students starts in the next two weeks.

The district announced on their social media page that the first day of school will be on August 10th.

However, they will be doing 100 percent remote at home learning from August 10th to October 12th.

The district says there will be no extracurricular activities for the time being.

Leading up to October 12th, the district will meet once again along with the board of trustees to determine if they will continue remote learning or bring students back on campus.

