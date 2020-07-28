Advertisement

Border Patrol agents arrest 16 train jumpers

Over a dozen undocumented immigrants taken into custody along with three juveniles
Border Patrol agents arrest 16 train jumpers
Border Patrol agents arrest 16 train jumpers(Border Patrol)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested over a dozen individuals who attempted to cross into the U.S. illegally by train jumping.

The incident happened on July 27th when agents at the north station saw several individuals board a freight train near the Camino Columbia overpass.

Agents immediately contacted the rail service company and requested that the train be stopped for inspection between mile marker 27 and 28.

Agents searched the train carts and found 16 individuals, three of which were juveniles who were U.S. Citizens and the rest were undocumented immigrants determined to be from Mexico.

All were taken into Border patrol custody pending further investigation.

Border Patrol continues to warn against the dangers of people crossing into the U.S. through hazardous means.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City discusses managing resources for critically ill COVID patients

Updated: 12 hours ago
The local health authority says if Laredo’s current 33% positivity rate continues to rise, the city will need an additional 60 beds to care for critically ill COVID patients.

News

Neutral COVID-19 recovery site in the works

Updated: 13 hours ago
According to local data, over 1,000 cases are due to close contact. It’s because of this that Doctor Trevino says they want to create a controlled space for patients to recover without infecting the whole family.

News

City looks to stock up on flu vaccine

Updated: 15 hours ago
City council is looking to make sure the city has enough vaccines to get people protected from the flu.

Local

Texas waives grade promotion requirements for 2020-2021 STAAR Testing

Updated: 17 hours ago
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is waiving the grade promotion requirements for 2020-2021 STAAR Testing.

Latest News

Local

Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

Updated: 17 hours ago
City Council will meet Monday night to discuss several matters relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Zapata ISD to start school year on August 10th

Updated: 17 hours ago
Zapata ISD will start its school year on August 10th via remote at-home learning.

Local

Border Patrol agents foil two human smuggling attempts

Updated: 18 hours ago
In one incident agents found five undocumented immigrants hiding inside furniture.

Local

Cuellar announces start of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials in South Texas

Updated: 18 hours ago
Dr. Francis Collins and Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with Cuellar about ways to increase the number of diverse participants at each of clinical vaccine trial sites.

Local

North Texas parents demand more options when it comes to schooling

Updated: 19 hours ago
A group of parents in North Texas want the option to choose in-school or online-learning for the new school year.

Local

Governor extends early voting period for November election

Updated: 19 hours ago
Voters in the Lone Star State will have an additional week to cast their ballot during the early voting period.