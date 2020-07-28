Border Patrol agents arrest 16 train jumpers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested over a dozen individuals who attempted to cross into the U.S. illegally by train jumping.

The incident happened on July 27th when agents at the north station saw several individuals board a freight train near the Camino Columbia overpass.

Agents immediately contacted the rail service company and requested that the train be stopped for inspection between mile marker 27 and 28.

Agents searched the train carts and found 16 individuals, three of which were juveniles who were U.S. Citizens and the rest were undocumented immigrants determined to be from Mexico.

All were taken into Border patrol custody pending further investigation.

Border Patrol continues to warn against the dangers of people crossing into the U.S. through hazardous means.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.