Border Patrol agents arrest suspected child molester
Mexican National had prior convictions of driving while intoxicated and assault
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican National who was accused of child molestation.
The incident happened on July 27th when agents apprehended several individuals during a train check just east of Hebbronville.
Record checks revealed that 31-year-old Angel Enrique Bautista-Gonzalez had an outstanding warrant on charges of sex offense against a child fondling in Austin.
Agents say Bautista-Gonzalez also had several prior convictions that included driving while intoxicated and assault.
U.S. Border Patrol criminally charged Bautista-Gonzalez for his immigration violations and he remains in their custody pending prosecution.
