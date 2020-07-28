Border Patrol agents arrest suspected child molester

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican National who was accused of child molestation.

The incident happened on July 27th when agents apprehended several individuals during a train check just east of Hebbronville.

Record checks revealed that 31-year-old Angel Enrique Bautista-Gonzalez had an outstanding warrant on charges of sex offense against a child fondling in Austin.

Agents say Bautista-Gonzalez also had several prior convictions that included driving while intoxicated and assault.

U.S. Border Patrol criminally charged Bautista-Gonzalez for his immigration violations and he remains in their custody pending prosecution.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.