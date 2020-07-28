Advertisement

CBP officers seize $3.3 million dollars of meth

Officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge find narcotics during two separate incidents
U.S. Customs and Border Protection meth bust
U.S. Customs and Border Protection meth bust(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over three million dollars’ worth of narcotics during two separate incidents over the weekend.

The first enforcement action happened on Saturday, July 25th after a CBP officer referred a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado to secondary inspection. When agents searched the vehicle, they found 58 packages of meth hidden within the truck. The drugs weighed nearly 70 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,399,480.

The second incident happened on Sunday when officers referred a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe to secondary inspection. When agents searched the vehicle, they found 24 packages of meth hidden in the vehicle. The meth weighed 98 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,973,557.

The two interceptions combined are valued at $3,373,038.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicles and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City confirms four new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Another four residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 118.

Local

El Metro Services to resume fare collection

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The city is informing bus riders that the free-fare period for El Metro services will come to an end this Thursday.

Local

Senator Zaffirini to host Back to School Zoom meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago
With the start of the school year right around the corner, a Texas senator wants to help parents maintain their children’s health during the pandemic.

Local

Zapata County confirms 126 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials in Zapata County are reporting several new cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

UISD holding three day packet pick up for substitutes

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local school district is looking to get its substitute teachers ready for the upcoming school year by hosting a three-day information packet pick up.

National

Lollapalooza unveils four-day virtual music festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many concerts and music festivals have been canceled, but the show must go on for Lollapalooza.

Local

UISD Nutrition Department giving out free boxes of chicken

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local school district is looking to provide the community with free chicken as part of its Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest 16 train jumpers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Border Patrol agents continue to warn against the dangers of people crossing into the U.S. through hazardous means.

News

City discusses managing resources for critically ill COVID patients

Updated: 15 hours ago
The local health authority says if Laredo’s current 33% positivity rate continues to rise, the city will need an additional 60 beds to care for critically ill COVID patients.

News

Neutral COVID-19 recovery site in the works

Updated: 16 hours ago
According to local data, over 1,000 cases are due to close contact. It’s because of this that Doctor Trevino says they want to create a controlled space for patients to recover without infecting the whole family.