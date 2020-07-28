CBP officers seize $3.3 million dollars of meth

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over three million dollars’ worth of narcotics during two separate incidents over the weekend.

The first enforcement action happened on Saturday, July 25th after a CBP officer referred a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado to secondary inspection. When agents searched the vehicle, they found 58 packages of meth hidden within the truck. The drugs weighed nearly 70 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,399,480.

The second incident happened on Sunday when officers referred a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe to secondary inspection. When agents searched the vehicle, they found 24 packages of meth hidden in the vehicle. The meth weighed 98 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,973,557.

The two interceptions combined are valued at $3,373,038.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicles and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

