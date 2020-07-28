City confirms four new deaths due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another four residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 118.

On Tuesday, July 28th, the city confirmed four new deaths due to the coronavirus.

The 115th death was a man in his mid-50s who passed away on Thursday, July 23rd.

The 116th death was a woman in her mid-90s who passed away on Sunday, July 26th.

The 117th death was a woman in her mid-60s who passed away on July 27th and the 118th death was a woman in her early 60s who passed away on Tuesday, July 28th.

Right now there are over 4,000 active cases in the Laredo area. The city is urging residents to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a facemask, practicing social distancing, and by staying indoors as much as possible.

