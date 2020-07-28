Advertisement

City confirms four new deaths due to COVID-19

Death toll at 118
Coronavirus deaths
Coronavirus deaths(MGN Online)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Another four residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 118.

On Tuesday, July 28th, the city confirmed four new deaths due to the coronavirus.

The 115th death was a man in his mid-50s who passed away on Thursday, July 23rd.

The 116th death was a woman in her mid-90s who passed away on Sunday, July 26th.

The 117th death was a woman in her mid-60s who passed away on July 27th and the 118th death was a woman in her early 60s who passed away on Tuesday, July 28th.

Right now there are over 4,000 active cases in the Laredo area. The city is urging residents to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a facemask, practicing social distancing, and by staying indoors as much as possible.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

CBP officers seize $3.3 million dollars of meth

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Over three million dollars worth of illegal narcotics is seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Local

El Metro Services to resume fare collection

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The city is informing bus riders that the free-fare period for El Metro services will come to an end this Thursday.

Local

Senator Zaffirini to host Back to School Zoom meeting

Updated: 1 hours ago
With the start of the school year right around the corner, a Texas senator wants to help parents maintain their children’s health during the pandemic.

Local

Zapata County confirms 126 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Officials in Zapata County are reporting several new cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

UISD holding three day packet pick up for substitutes

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local school district is looking to get its substitute teachers ready for the upcoming school year by hosting a three-day information packet pick up.

National

Lollapalooza unveils four-day virtual music festival

Updated: 2 hours ago
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many concerts and music festivals have been canceled, but the show must go on for Lollapalooza.

Local

UISD Nutrition Department giving out free boxes of chicken

Updated: 2 hours ago
A local school district is looking to provide the community with free chicken as part of its Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest 16 train jumpers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Border Patrol agents continue to warn against the dangers of people crossing into the U.S. through hazardous means.

News

City discusses managing resources for critically ill COVID patients

Updated: 15 hours ago
The local health authority says if Laredo’s current 33% positivity rate continues to rise, the city will need an additional 60 beds to care for critically ill COVID patients.

News

Neutral COVID-19 recovery site in the works

Updated: 16 hours ago
According to local data, over 1,000 cases are due to close contact. It’s because of this that Doctor Trevino says they want to create a controlled space for patients to recover without infecting the whole family.