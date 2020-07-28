City discusses managing resources for critically ill COVID patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council met Monday night with a lengthy agenda, many of the items relating to the recent surge in COVID patients and how to manage their care.

One of the discussions centered around the need to find more ICU beds for Laredo’s critical patients, this after Councilman Marte Martinez calling the current situation, “a true medical disaster” while Interim Fire Chief Elizondo said 6 to 8 people are dying each day on average.

In addressing council, Laredo’s Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino laid out the dire situation currently at Laredo’s two hospitals, saying both Laredo Medical Center and Doctors Hospital are at full capacity in their ICU’s on most given days.

Currently, the total number of ICU beds between both hospitals is 72. However, Trevino says if Laredo’s current 33% positivity rate continues to rise, the city will need an additional 60 beds to care for critically ill COVID patients.

Discussion also centered around the Red Roof Inn and the state’s not willing to allow caring for critically ill patients at this facility.

Dr. Trevino then spoke of the possibility of using 18 beds at specialty hospital that could be made available, including an additional 3,000 square feet worth of space that could be converted if necessary.

After the discussion, council voted to move forward in asking specialty hospital how much money they would need to retrofit the additional rooms with the necessary ICU equipment, including the cost of personnel.

A second motion was also made to launch a public messaging campaign to address the severity of the COVID-19 situation in the community.

