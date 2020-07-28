Advertisement

City looks to stock up on flu vaccine

City council is looking to make sure the city has enough vaccines to get people protected from the flu.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With COVID-19 continuing to be a problem, new concerns are arising over the upcoming flu season and how that might worsen the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why city council is looking to make sure the city has enough vaccines to get people protected from the flu.

Monday night, council will talk about how the Health Department can stock up on flu vaccines to make sure they have adequate supplies for everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

The goal would be to begin providing free vaccines to people as early as August or September.

