Congressman Cuellar says last goodbyes to Senator John Lewis

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One of the pioneers of the civil rights movement of the 1960's is currently lying in state at the U.S. Capitol.

The honorable John Lewis passed away on July 17th and at the moment thousands are lining up to pay their last respect to his legacy.

On Monday Congressman Henry Cuellar shared his via Twitter as he said his last goodbyes to the senator.

In the past Cuellar says,

"Today, I was able to say farewell to the honorable John Lewis as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol. It was a true honor to work alongside this civil rights patriot. May his memory continue to inspire us all in the fight for justice and equality."            

Lewis served as a U.S. Senator for 30 years.

