El Metro Services to resume fare collection

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is informing bus riders that the free-fare period for El Metro services will come to an end this Thursday.

Earlier during the coronavirus pandemic, many transit agencies stopped collecting fares to reduce interactions between passengers and drivers; however, that will come to an end later this week.

El Metro is looking to reintroduce fares on all of its services starting this Friday, July 31st.

Bus operators and passengers are still required to adhere to all of the city’s recommendations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In resuming regular fares, El Metro is asking passengers to board buses using the front doors and proceed to pay the fare.

Face coverings are also required while aboard any transit vehicle.

Skip-a-seat signage is still present on El Metro Vehicles to provide social distancing and to allow a safe ride for all passengers.

Limited capacity still in effect. A maximum load of 18 passengers per bus and four passenger’s per El Lift vans supports social distance recommendations.

For more information, you can call El Metro’s customer service line at 956-795-2288.

