Future cosmetologists comb through careers amid pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo College is going fully virtual this fall but a group of students have been combing through during the global pandemic.

The cosmetology students at Laredo College continue to do their training in person but have taken additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This three-semester cosmetology program opened its doors in fall 2019 and is expecting its first group of students to finish soon.

The program involves hands-on training such as hairstyling, hair-cutting, manicure, pedicure, and makeup applications but with the pandemic, learning methods were adjusted.

Since spring break, students are now divided into two labs, to have a six-foot distance--and sanitation is done after every service.

Before the pandemic, they were in the process of opening the program to the public, promoting free services for staff and students of Laredo College; however, that is currently on hold.

The staff of Laredo College encourages students to be a part of the program as they follow their safety protocols.

Requirements for the program are a 10th-grade reading level `and high school completion.

Because the price is based on tuition, the cosmetology course at Laredo College is the lowest in the community.

