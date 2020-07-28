Advertisement

Future cosmetologists comb through careers amid pandemic

Laredo College Cosmetology program takes additional health measures to prevent spread of COVID-19
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Laredo College is going fully virtual this fall but a group of students have been combing through during the global pandemic.

The cosmetology students at Laredo College continue to do their training in person but have taken additional measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This three-semester cosmetology program opened its doors in fall 2019 and is expecting its first group of students to finish soon.

The program involves hands-on training such as hairstyling, hair-cutting, manicure, pedicure, and makeup applications but with the pandemic, learning methods were adjusted.

Since spring break, students are now divided into two labs, to have a six-foot distance--and sanitation is done after every service.

Before the pandemic, they were in the process of opening the program to the public, promoting free services for staff and students of Laredo College; however, that is currently on hold.

The staff of Laredo College encourages students to be a part of the program as they follow their safety protocols.

Requirements for the program are a 10th-grade reading level `and high school completion.

Because the price is based on tuition, the cosmetology course at Laredo College is the lowest in the community.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest suspected child molester

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican National who was accused of child molestation out of Austin.

Local

Congressman Cuellar says last goodbyes to Senator John Lewis

Updated: 19 minutes ago
On Monday Congressman Henry Cuellar took to Twitter as he said his final goodbyes to John Lewis.

Local

Future cosmetologists comb through careers amidst pandemic

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|

Local

Laredo Police issue 14 citations for curfew violation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Laredo Police continue to issue citations to those who choose to violate the city's curfew.

Latest News

Local

City confirms four new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Another four residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 118.

Local

CBP officers seize $3.3 million dollars of meth

Updated: 3 hours ago
Over three million dollars worth of illegal narcotics is seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Local

El Metro Services to resume fare collection

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city is informing bus riders that the free-fare period for El Metro services will come to an end this Thursday.

Local

Senator Zaffirini to host Back to School Zoom meeting

Updated: 4 hours ago
With the start of the school year right around the corner, a Texas senator wants to help parents maintain their children’s health during the pandemic.

Local

Zapata County confirms 126 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Officials in Zapata County are reporting several new cases of COVID-19.

Local

UISD holding three day packet pick up for substitutes

Updated: 5 hours ago
A local school district is looking to get its substitute teachers ready for the upcoming school year by hosting a three-day information packet pick up.