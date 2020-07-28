Laredo Police issue 14 citations for curfew violation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over a dozen residents were cited for now following the city’s curfew order.

According to the Laredo Police Department, over the weekend, officers issued a total of 14 citations to those who were out past curfew hours.

The city has an emergency order that includes a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Police have received calls and anonymous tips made through their app about businesses not following the city’s emergency order.

Authorities say they are also seeing a lot of people hosting gatherings with family members and they are advising the community not to congregate with those outside your household.

Since the start of the city declaration which took place back in March, police have issued 179 curfew citations.

