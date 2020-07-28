Lollapalooza unveils four-day virtual music festival

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many concerts and music festivals have been canceled, but the show must go on for Lollapalooza.

Although the festival won’t be taking place in Chicago this time around, music fans will be able to enjoy the show virtually.

Lollapalooza 2020 will air on YouTube July 30th to August 2nd, the same dates as the original festival.

The event boasts 150 performances including new sets from H.E.R., Carnage, and Alison Wonderland.

There’s also going to be recorded performances from previous years including those from Metallica, Run the Jewels, Lorde, and Chance the Rapper.

