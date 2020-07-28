Neutral COVID-19 recovery site in the works

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local increase in at-home transmission of the virus is leading health officials to take on a new method that they believe will help lower the numbers.

During Monday’s briefing, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino said steps are being taken to create a neutral COVID recovery site in the community.

“When a patient is identified to be COVID positive and is not presenting symptoms, or meets the criteria to be hospitalized, we sent that person to be quarantined at home.”

According to Doctor Victor Trevino, at-home quarantine for COVID-19 patients can sometimes be difficult, especially if you have living accommodations that make it difficult to completely isolate a patient from others inside the home.

“Inevitably he is going to be in contact with the rest of the family and eventually maybe be positive and then spread the virus.”

The doctor says it’s been identified that clusters are more prevalent than community transmission.

According to local data, over 1,000 cases are due to close contact. It’s because of this that Trevino says they want to create a controlled space for patients to recover without infecting the whole family.

He says other areas in the country have already tried this new effort.

“It has been proven to work in other places like Kings County in Seattle and they did this method and it did to flatten the curve.”

Trevino says what they know so far is that it will be at no cost to the patient.

Doctor Trevino says they’re still discussing this potential site and identifying other entities that would want to participate.

