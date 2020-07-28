Patients recovering from COVID-19 could have long-lasting effects

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to increase in our area so do the number of recovered patients.

If you do happen to fight off the virus, it’s important not to let your guard down.

Even after recovering from COVID-19, there’s a possibility that it could have long-lasting effects on your health.

According to the chair of emergency medicine at Laredo Medical Center, Dr. Luis Pelicia, studies show people are going to have symptoms for weeks or even months.

He adds that the most common after-effect is within the respiratory tract.

Patients are reported to have difficulty breathing even after testing negative.

Dr. Pelicia says that if you have recovered from COVID-19 continue to monitor yourself and visit a doctor to make sure there are no health complications.

