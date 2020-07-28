Senator Zaffirini to host Back to School Zoom meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the start of the school year right around the corner, a Texas senator wants to help parents maintain their children’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Wednesday, July 29th, Senator Judith Zaffirini will be hosting a Zoom meeting titled “Back to School: The ABC’s of COVID-19.

Parents are encouraged to attend and ask questions related to the upcoming school year and find out how to gain access to helpful resources during this difficult time.

The panel will consist of Senator Judith Zaffirini, María Colón-González, M.D., a family physician, and Megan Mooney, PhD, President of the Texas Psychological Association.

Panelists will answer questions submitted in advance.

The meeting will take place via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

To register you can click https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpdeisrz0qGNe5MqPQCbF_zDiZCqaOwU-o or email judith.zaffirini@senate.texas.gov.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.