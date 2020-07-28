Advertisement

Texas Attorney General says local health authorities cannot shut down schools

(KGNS)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas' attorney general says local health officials do not have the authority to shut down schools solely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Tuesday that such a decision rests solely with school officials.

Paxton issued his “legal guidance” amid a fierce debate in Texas among local governments, health officials, parents, and teachers as to how and when to open school.

Shortly after Paxton’s announcement, the Texas Education Agency updated its guidance to say it will not fund school districts that keep classrooms closed because of a local health mandate, citing the attorney general’s letter. Districts can receive state funding if they obtain TEA’s permission to stay closed, as allowed for up to eight weeks with some restrictions.

Texas has seen new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths surge over the month of July. In Dallas, health officials have prohibited in-person classes until at least Sept. 8.

Similar orders are in place in Houston.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Patients recovering from COVID-19 could have long-lasting effects

Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the chair of emergency medicine at Laredo Medical Center, Dr. Luis Pelicia, studies show people are going to have symptoms for weeks or even months.

Local

Border Patrol agents arrest suspected child molester

Updated: 1 hours ago
Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican National who was accused of child molestation out of Austin.

Local

Congressman Cuellar says last goodbyes to Senator John Lewis

Updated: 1 hours ago
On Monday Congressman Henry Cuellar took to Twitter as he said his final goodbyes to John Lewis.

Local

Future cosmetologists comb through careers amidst pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Latest News

Local

Future cosmetologists comb through careers amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Laredo College is going fully virtual this fall but a group of students have been combing through during the global pandemic.

Local

Laredo Police issue 14 citations for curfew violation

Updated: 3 hours ago
Laredo Police continue to issue citations to those who choose to violate the city's curfew.

Local

City confirms four new deaths due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Another four residents have lost their battle to COVID-19 putting our death toll at 118.

Local

CBP officers seize $3.3 million dollars of meth

Updated: 5 hours ago
Over three million dollars worth of illegal narcotics is seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Local

El Metro Services to resume fare collection

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city is informing bus riders that the free-fare period for El Metro services will come to an end this Thursday.

Local

Senator Zaffirini to host Back to School Zoom meeting

Updated: 6 hours ago
With the start of the school year right around the corner, a Texas senator wants to help parents maintain their children’s health during the pandemic.