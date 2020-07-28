Texas Attorney General says local health authorities cannot shut down schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texas' attorney general says local health officials do not have the authority to shut down schools solely to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Tuesday that such a decision rests solely with school officials.

Paxton issued his “legal guidance” amid a fierce debate in Texas among local governments, health officials, parents, and teachers as to how and when to open school.

Shortly after Paxton’s announcement, the Texas Education Agency updated its guidance to say it will not fund school districts that keep classrooms closed because of a local health mandate, citing the attorney general’s letter. Districts can receive state funding if they obtain TEA’s permission to stay closed, as allowed for up to eight weeks with some restrictions.

Texas has seen new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths surge over the month of July. In Dallas, health officials have prohibited in-person classes until at least Sept. 8.

Similar orders are in place in Houston.

