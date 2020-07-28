UISD holding three day packet pick up for substitutes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district is looking to get its substitute teachers ready for the upcoming school year by hosting a three-day information packet pick up.

This year over 800 substitute educators are receiving informational packets via curbside pick-up.

Substitute teachers can pick up the packets at the Trautmann Middle School sixth grade campus located at 900 E. Del Mar. from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Wednesday, July 29th.

The packet includes the 2020-2021 district handbook, an agenda for virtual training, a COVID-19 employee responsibility handbook, and a substitute teacher survival kit containing school supply samples.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic substitute teachers will attend virtual sessions online in order to comply with district, local, and state mandates.

Substitute program coordinator Patti Gutierrez says the district’s substitutes are looking forward to returning to class when it is deemed safe for everyone and thanks them for always working from the heart to help their students achieve an A rating.

